The Copperas Cove High School Excel Club will host a Hobby and Collectibles Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. The show will feature collectibles such as toys, sports and gaming cards, hot wheels, Nascar and other items.
Participants will be able to buy or conduct trades from other collectors and vendors. There will be an Introduction to Pokémon and Magic gaming at 11 a.m. For those interested in learning to play e-sports, there is an introduction at 1 p.m.
Admission is $1 for adults and free for those 12 and under. Proceeds benefit future Excel Club community projects.
