Isabelle Avilla

Isabelle Avilla

 Courtesy Photo

S. C. Lee paraprofessional Isabelle Avilla was very unsure of what she wanted to do for a career until she was in eighth grade and students from Copperas Cove High School’s Ready, Set, Teach! program presented to her Exploring Careers class about the education and training pathway at CCHS.

Upon entering high school, Avilla enrolled in the Principles of Education class followed by the the Ready, Set, Teach! class that allows students to get hands-on experience in the classroom under the supervision of an experienced teacher.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.