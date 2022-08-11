S. C. Lee paraprofessional Isabelle Avilla was very unsure of what she wanted to do for a career until she was in eighth grade and students from Copperas Cove High School’s Ready, Set, Teach! program presented to her Exploring Careers class about the education and training pathway at CCHS.
Upon entering high school, Avilla enrolled in the Principles of Education class followed by the the Ready, Set, Teach! class that allows students to get hands-on experience in the classroom under the supervision of an experienced teacher.
“This class allowed me to explore the different grade levels at the elementary school level so I could then decide what grade level I wanted to internship in. I began with kindergarten and then decided that I wanted to do third grade instead and that is where I stayed until I graduated,” Avilla said. “Being in these classes allowed me to see what it is like being a paraprofessional and what it would one day be like if I became a teacher. I feel like it prepared me so much so that I was not as nervous or apprehensive about entering a classroom in my adult life after high school.”
Avilla received not only the paraprofessional certification while a student for CCISD, but she also graduated with her Administrators Level 1 Certificate in Child Development. Avilla also took dual credit classes and graduated with 21 college credits. It was on her high school graduation night that Avilla was offered a position as a special education aide at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary and moved to S. C. Lee Junior High to gain additional experience.
“I work with students with the same types of disabilities,” Avilla said. “If I do end up becoming a classroom teacher, I want to become a special education teacher in a self-contained classroom for the elementary or middle school level where I will be teaching all subjects at the level at which the students are learning.”
Copperas Cove ISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley said that the education and career pathways offered at CCHS allow the district to ensure quality paraprofessional staffing while also supporting students’ career goals.
“When these students graduate, they will have earned a paraprofessional certification and be eligible for high in CCISD,” Crawley said. “While working as paraprofessionals, the district will assist them financially with college courses to finish their degrees to become teachers in Copperas Cove.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.