Copperas Cove High School 2022 graduate Brayden Camese is already off to a great start in his nursing career. The Central Texas College student is working toward a degree as an EMT/paramedic, but he is already able to work in the field as a certified nursing assistant earning an average of more than $30,000 per year.
“I got my nursing assistant certification while attending high school and it helped me make the decision on my career choice of becoming a nurse,” Camese said. “I enjoy working with older people and helping others. My CNA will help me gain knowledge and work in healthcare while getting my degree in nursing.”
According to Salary.com, the current average Certified Nursing Assistant salary in Texas is $33,363. However, CNAs may earn $30,407 to $36,837 annually. The salary range is adjusted based on a city’s cost of living, the CNA’s additional skills and certifications, and more.
To earn a certification as a nurse assistant in Texas, students must complete a minimum of 100 hours, including 60 hours of classroom training and 40 hours of clinical skills training. Students must also be able to pass background checks as part of the eligibility process to become certified.
As certified nursing assistants, Cove graduates will handle a variety of duties when caring for patients under the supervision of registered nurses or licensed practical nurse. Part of their duties are to feed, transport, and groom their patients. They also offer assistance on a daily basis to RNs or licensed vocational nurses.
While the starting CNA annual salary of more than $30,000 per year is a livable wage for those graduates who choose to enter the workforce straight out of high school, 2022 graduate Kylee King is using her certification to support herself while attending Central Texas College to earn a degree in pre-nursing.
“My CNA certification will benefit me by giving me a head start in my healthcare career,” King said. “Working as CNA will help me gain experience in healthcare while I am attending school.”
Based on the United States Department of Labor and the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for CNAs is going to increase by about 21% though the end of the year. With this outlook, there will also be increase in the number of certified nursing assistant students. They expect job openings to increase by 312,000 during that time.
