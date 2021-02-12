Not long after receiving its first distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in December, Coryell Health — the county’s only hospital in Gatesville — received status as a vaccine hub.
Being a vaccine hub comes with benefits, such as receiving a larger number of vaccines each week.
It also provides the ability to work with other local entities to host large vaccine events, such as the one held Saturday in the parking lot of Copperas Cove High School, in which more than 550 received the Pfizer vaccine.
Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent, Joe Burns, said the district enjoys helping out in any way it can.
“This is a troubling time for us as a nation, a troubling time for us as a state, as a county and as a city,” Burns said. “So, we love the opportunity to help, and especially when we get to partner with our friends at Coryell County, and we get to partner with our friends here at the city of Copperas Cove to make a really positive difference in the community.”
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator, Gary Young, along with other city staff and elected officials, volunteered at a vaccination event at the Gatesville hospital a few weeks prior.
Along with volunteering, they were also taking notes to see how the event was run to incorporate those procedures into their own event.
City and school district officials were grateful for Coryell Health’s “hub” status.
“Well, I think the fact they were designated a hub is one of the primary reasons that we can do this event,” said City Manager, Ryan Haverlah. “If they weren’t a hub, we would not have the vaccines to provide during this event.”
Of those who received the vaccine Saturday was 55-year-old Copperas Cove ISD employee Barb Bednar.
“I checked my email 10 minutes before appointments opened up,” Bednar said. In her email she saw the notice about the drive-thru vaccination clinic.
Appointment registration opened on Tuesday, and all slots had been filled within an hour.
“Emotionally, I’m glad, because I want to go visit my family,” Bednar said. “I have parents that are very elderly.”
Bednar’s parents live in Montana, and her mother is battling cancer.
City spokesman, Kevin Keller, said the event could not have been possible had it not been for the partnerships the city enjoys with other entities.
“It’s always a blessing to be able to have the community partnerships that we do with so many entities,” Keller said. “The city may have released this information and advertised it, (but) this is a huge group effort for many entities.”
All who received the vaccine Saturday will receive their second dose on Feb. 27 — also at the high school.
As of Wednesday, a total of 3,971 residents in Coryell County have received at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 989 have been fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations were open for people who fall into Category 1A and 1B.
1A includes front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities plus people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19, according to the state health department.
The 1B criteria refers to People 65 years of age and older or people 16 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the state health department.
Some of those illnesses include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other ailments.
Other criteria may be viewed online at the Texas Department of State Health Services website: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/
Appointments can be made through the Coryell Health hospital website at www.coryellhealth.org/vaccine. If appointments are unavailable, a link will appear for people to be able to get on a wait list.
