KILLEEN — A desire for service drove five cadets with the Copperas Cove Junior ROTC program to give of themselves as they helped retrieve wreaths from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Cadet Capt. Stetsyn Beyeler said last weekend that helping with the wreath events is something he has been wanting to do.
“I didn’t get to do it last year because I had stuff planned,” he said. “I’m glad that I can do it this year.
“I like to do stuff for veterans because my grandfather is a veteran and my uncle is a veteran.”
Beyeler said he has plans to enlist in the Army or join the National Guard and become an intel soldier.
Cadet Staff Sgt. Hunter Lewis said volunteering last weekend brought back some memories.
“When I was younger, for churches and stuff, we used to do this wreath-laying, but I haven’t really participated in a while,” Lewis said.
Being involved makes Lewis feel good about what he is doing.
“Just the helping around and community service,” he said. “Not to mention, I respect the military and all that.”
Every year in November, members of the community — including area JROTC programs — help with the various aspects of the wreath events that are organized by Wreaths for Vets.
Members of Copperas Cove High School’s Bulldog Battalion receive a ribbon they can attach to their formal uniforms for completing a certain number of volunteer hours, the cadets explained last weekend.
Cadet Staff Sgt. Michael Wood said he has helped out with the wreath events before but enjoys helping year after year.
“To me, it’s not just laying them,” he said. “It’s more paying respects as well to the fine men and women that served our country.”
Prior to laying the wreaths in November and retrieving them in January, Hilary Shine, the daughter-in-law of Wreaths for Vets founder Jean Shine, implores volunteers to say a silent prayer and reflect on each decedent’s service to the country.
“It’s a good feeling, knowing that you came out and you did something special for them,” Wood said of the moment he either puts the pin into the ground to secure the wreath or the moment he pulls it out to remove the wreath.
Cadet 2nd Lt. Jullian Boyer said he appreciates the sacrifice his peers make.
“I have family in the military, so it means a lot to me — respect — and just coming out here on your weekend, it means a lot,” he said.
This was the first year Boyer has helped out with any of the wreath events.
“It’s a lot of wreaths,” Boyer said was his initial reaction when seeing the cemetery.
Currently, there are more than 13,000 wreaths that go in front of the graves or attached to the columbariums.
Cadet Staff Sgt. Cameron Butler said this was also the first time helping with the wreaths, but he is no stranger to volunteering and serving veterans.
“I’ve helped at the VA before,” he said. “It feels great. I love helping out the community and veterans. My grandpa was in the Army.”
Being the first time helping with a wreath event, Butler said he was impressed with how many people showed up to help.
Typically, the wreath retrieval does not attract as many volunteers as the wreath prep or wreath laying in November.
The day before the retrieval, volunteers did a pre-retrieval and “retired” around 1,000 wreaths that will no longer be in service for the event. If trends of new burials and interments continue, Shine estimated that Wreaths for Vets will need to purchase an additional 2,500 wreaths prior to November.
In order to do so, the organization needs donations.
Anyone compelled to donate can do so on the website (www.wreathsforvets.org) or by mail to Wreaths for Vets at PO BOX 2790, Harker Heights, TX, 76548.
