KILLEEN — A desire for service drove five cadets with the Copperas Cove Junior ROTC program to give of themselves as they helped retrieve wreaths from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Cadet Capt. Stetsyn Beyeler said last weekend that helping with the wreath events is something he has been wanting to do.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.