Copperas Cove High School seniors Haley Wang and Shreya Patel were named the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the 2023 graduating class.
Both of the top two graduates were honored by their respective distinctions.
“It feels gratifying to be valedictorian because I have put sweat and tears into my education while balancing other extracurriculars in which I am now able to indulge in the fruits of my labor,” Wang said.
Wang, who finished with a grade-point average of 5.19 on a 5-point scale, said she plans to use her platform to make a difference in the lives of others.
“I have also learned many lessons along the way about life, consistency, and passion which I will take with me later in life as well,” she said.
Patel, who earned a 5.18 GPA, said it was much the same.
“Being named salutatorian is an incredible honor and achievement,” she said. “It feels immensely rewarding to be recognized for my hard work, dedication, and academic success.”
Both Wang and Patel have used their senior year as a time of reflection and also of looking ahead.
“This year has been a period of reflection for me. I have been taking the time to appreciate all of the experiences I have had throughout high school, and I am ready to take on whatever lays ahead,” Wang said.
Patel said the feeling of finishing high school is a mixture of a variety of emotions.
“It is a significant milestone that marks the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new journey,” she said. “I feel a sense of accomplishment and pride in completing this phase of my education, but also a tinge of nostalgia as I say goodbye to friends, teachers, and familiar routines.”
Classmates in high school, Wang and Patel are both heading a few miles south to Austin to study at the University of Texas.
Wang said she plans to study finance and public health on a pre-medicine track before pursuing a master of business administration and attending medical school to be an anesthesiologist.
Patel, on the other hand, has yet to declare a major.
For Wang, the most memorable thing about high school was the friendships she built.
“The most memorable thing about my high school experience having a blast with my friends and meeting like-minded peers at the HOSA State Leadership Conference during my junior year in Galveston,” she said.
Patel said her senior year was a memorable one.
“The most memorable moment of my high school experience was my senior year. Senior year encapsulated the essence of my growth, achievements, and new beginnings. It was a time of self-discovery, deep friendships, and a celebration of the journey our class had taken together,” she said.
Wang and Patel will both deliver remarks to their peers at the commencement ceremony that is at 7 p.m. May 26 at the Bell County Expo Center.
