Dozens of students and parents walked the halls of Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday evening, meeting teachers and speaking to various student organizations.
The Copperas Cove High open house is an event that happens twice annually — once in the fall and once in the spring — according to Amal Baty, the district’s University Interscholastic League academics/activities coordinator.
“The purpose of that, of course, (is) for the parents and guardians to come meet their students’ teachers and learn about what goes on in the classroom,” Baty said Tuesday evening.
Along with teachers having their classrooms open, more than half a dozen clubs had a table set up in the cafeteria to inform interested students of what they do, including the Exchange Club and the bowling club.
Baty said the fall open house is usually better attended than the spring open house, since parents are usually anxious to meet the teachers their students talk about.
As parents and students entered through the main hallway of the high school, three tables immediately greeted them.
One table was for parent Schoology accounts, one was for voter registration and another was for information about the dual credit options.
Schoology is a learning management system that where teachers upload assignments and students can complete and submit work, even if they are absent, to try and keep up-to-date with what is going on in the classroom.
Each parent has an opportunity to create their own account, and Dani Patterson, the director of digital learning, was there to help parents.
“So parents get a secure view into their student’s classrooms so they can check to see if they have any missing work or what work is upcoming — any grades,” Patterson said at the open house Tuesday.
With the parent accounts, they can also communicate directly with teachers or groups their students are involved in.
Tom McNew, a volunteer deputy voter registrar for Coryell County set up in the hall to try to get students registered to vote. Those eligible are 18 years of age or will be 18 before Nov. 2.
“A lot of them don’t know that they need to get registered to vote,” McNew said. “So Ms. Baty and I have been working now for a couple years to get the kids registered.”
McNew said it is important for students who are old enough to register to vote because voting is a civic duty.
If anyone missed the opportunities in the high school and wants to register, they can do so at https://www.coryellcountytax.com/#/.
Jodie Jost was present to speak about dual credit options.
Currently, the school district has a few different options for students to earn college credit while continuing in high school, including a partnership with Central Texas College in Killeen and OnRamps with the University of Texas in Austin.
Jost said if anyone missed the open house but is interested in dual credit opportunities, they can reach out to her.
