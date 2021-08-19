A magician digs deep into his top hat that proves three is a magic number in the “Schoolhouse Rock” video that teaches kids about math. Three also proved to be a magical number for Copperas Cove High School that earned All-American status with three of its varsity cheerleaders and three of its junior varsity cheerleaders at the summer Universal Cheer Association Camp.
Copperas Cove High School cheer coach Chandler Diaz said the biggest challenge was coming out of a COVID year where a lot of things didn’t go as planned.
“Last year, we had to try and keep our junior varsity and varsity teams separated as much as possible in case of exposure, so we didn’t have to quarantine both teams,” said Diaz who began as the CCHS cheer coach in the 2020-2021 school year. “This was my first time traveling with the girls to an overnight camp, so it was a little nerve racking, but I was so excited to get back into a little bit of normalcy in the cheer world.”
Cheer captain, senior Danielle Devins, was excited to return to camp at the University of Texas-Austin after a home camp last summer.
“I definitely think it helped to set this year into motion in a positive direction, and I can’t wait to see everything else our team is able to do through my senior year,” Devins said.
Diaz said the athletes’ hard work did not go unnoticed, and dedication did not go unnoticed during the camp as was evident by the number of awards the two teams captured.
The varsity squad captured first place for its sideline cheer and second place for its game day routine. The junior varsity squad placed second with its game day routine and also second with its sideline cheer.
Three varsity cheerleaders — Laikyn Cornet, Danielle Devins, and Allyssa Kimball — were selected as All-American cheerleaders as well as three junior varsity cheerleaders — Anastashia Monroe, Jaelyn French, and Miyah Rush.
“This year, my girls were able to bond as a complete program and I can already tell the difference in energy,” Diaz said. “Both of my teams won a spirit stick every day of camp this year. We will be competing at the UIL State Championship and from their achievements at camp, I know they are more than ready for the next level.”
Co-captain Allyssa Kimball, who has achieved All-American status each year since eighth grade, was happy to attend camp one final time during her high school career.
“I am extremely proud to be a leader for these girls and spend my senior year with them,” Kimball said. “I’m ready and excited to see what this year of hard work will bring for us.”
