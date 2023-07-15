ATLANTA — Copperas Cove High School 2023 graduates Emma Dixon and Madison Moriniere made history when the pair represented Copperas Cove ISD in the SkillsUSA National Robotics Competition for the first time. The duo fared well placing in the top 12 against teams from across the United States.

CCHS Robotics teacher Tim Smith was elated that Dixon and Moriniere swept both the district and state competition in the school’s debut appearance in the SkillsUSA Robotics Automation Technology category.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.