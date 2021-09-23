Excitement is in the air for six candidates who could be named Copperas Cove High School’s 2021 homecoming king and queen.
The king and queen will be announced during a ceremony that begins at 7 p.m. Friday night prior to the Bulldawgs game against the Belton Tigers. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
The candidates for homecoming king are Aleczander Patterson, John Gorres, and Chandler Gastelo.
All candidates — for king and queen — were excited to be nominated, and all offered comments on what their plans are after high school.
“It is just great to be nominated,” Patterson said. “I am planning on going to college getting a degree in chiropractics, and would like to get my doctorate as well.”
Gastelo has been at Copperas Cove High School all four years of his high school career.
“I am happy to be nominated and I want to have fun with my peers,” Gastelo said. “I plan on attending Texas A&M University and earn a degree in architectural engineering and have a successful career in that field.”
Gorres, who is undecided on his college of choice, said he wants to focus on sports.
“I am just happy that I was nominated,” Gorres said. “I am planning on pursuing a degree in sports journalism and analytics when I graduate. I hope to attend either the University of Texas-Arlington or Texas State University in San Marcos.”
The candidates vying for the coveted title of homecoming queen are Kayla Zamora, Alexis Butler and Emma MacDonald.
“I am very excited to have been nominated for homecoming, but it is a little stressful but I can’t wait to see the results,” Butler said. “When I leave Cove High School, I hope to be accepted to University of Texas-San Antonio and study sports management or agribusiness. One my career goals is to be a sports broadcaster.”
MacDonald is one of two hoping to attend school up the road in Belton.
“I am extremely happy about being nominated for homecoming queen,” MacDonald said. “I plan to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and get a degree in nursing with a specialization in emergency care.”
Zamora said she plans to also attend UMHB.
“I am very excited to be in the running for homecoming queen,” she said. “After I graduate I want to study to be a teacher and receive my degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in early education and teach students who are in the second grade.”
Amal Baty is the student activities coordinator for Copperas Cove High School and offered her thoughts on the students.
“This is so exciting, it is so nice to see how excited the kids are and how and anxious they are, and how they voted for each other. I am proud of all of them and God Bless them,” Baty said.
The rest of the 2021 Homecoming Court is made up of:
- Freshman Duchess: Emily Kimball
- Sophomore Duchess: Alexia Lewis
- Junior Duchess: Danna Zaragoza
- CCHS Barron: Joel Sturm
- CCHS Contessa: Lexus Yoma
The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs homecoming game is Friday against the Belton Tigers, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldawg Stadium. The Bulldawgs will be looking for their first win of the season.
As part of the homecoming festivities, the district is planning a moving tribute to commemorate the lives of the 13 service members who were recently killed in Afghanistan.
