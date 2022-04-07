Excitement filled the air inside of Copperas Cove High School on March 31. Representatives from the Education Service Center Region No. 12 in Waco presented a $10,000 grant check to help with a proposed Project titled “Mechatronics for Engineering Science.”
The Mechatronics for Engineering Science Project will serve students in grades 10 through 12. The program or project will begin at the end of August of this year and will run through May of 2023.
The grant that Copperas Cove High School received will provide students with an opportunity to learn practical and theoretical aspects of automation technology.
Sandra Perry, Copperas Cove High School’s Career/Technology Education Coordinator, and Tad Laver, a math teacher at Copperas Cove High School, were on hand to receive the check on behalf of Timothy Smith, who is the project’s chairman, and who was unable to attend the check presentation.
“Next year, students will be in a robotics class that will also serve as a dual enrollment course with the local college. With this course students will be on a path for success in engineering manufacturing and robotics. It is going to be amazing,” Laver said.
Jimmy Shuck, principal of Copperas Cove High School, explained that the grant will allow the district to do.
“The main thing for us with this grant is we are looking to try and make sure that we get our kids familiar with the industry standard. This grant will allow us to give our kids opportunities to have experience with industry standard equipment,” Shuck said. “We are working with Central Texas College and our dual credit courses and to be able to help them get on their way, and be able to help them with high school credit, college credit and get practical applications. We are also looking at industry-based certifications as well, and our kids will be able to graduate with college hours.”
Education Service Center Region 12 “is a nonprofit service organization devoted to supporting educators and school personnel in their efforts to improve student outcomes. We are passionate about helping schools ensure an equitable education for every student and maintain efficient, economical operations,” its website states.
ESC Region 12 is based out of Waco and serves 77 school districts across 12 counties. Copperas Cove High School was fortunate to be one of 10 schools to receive the grant, which helps fund educational technology.
