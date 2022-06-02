May 27 was a memorable night for many with ties to Copperas Cove High School, and for some, it was so in more ways than one. Following the ceremony in which more than 400 received their diplomas, several continued the celebration with their friends and other seniors at the Project Graduation.
Project Graduation was started more than 40 years ago and was created as a safe place where graduating seniors could gather in a controlled and safe environment and spend the night hanging out with their friends.
The night was spent at Copperas Cove Junior High School. The school had many activities, such as laser tag, karaoke, bull riding, and video games and a photo booth.
Food and refreshments were provided by many local area businesses, and local businesses and private donors gifted prizes and money to help make the event a huge success.
Elizabeth Chase, the president of this year’s Project Graduation, said she enjoyed seeing all the students enjoying themselves.
“It has been a little stressful with the last minute changes that we had to make, but it has been great because Copperas Cove Junior High School has been so accommodating to us to allow us to move the event over here from Copperas Cove High School due to power issues,” Chase said.
John Gorres was at Project Graduation. Gorres will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos to study music education, aspiring to teach music and be a band director.
“Project Graduation is a great event, and it is nice to know that we all are being kept together in a safe environment,” Gorres said. “We are able to chill and relax and we don’t have to worry about the many dangers that could happen on graduation night.”
Cheerleader and graduate Allyssa Kimball also attended the event.
“I think that it is really special that even after all of things that our parents did for us, that they all came together and planned this event for us to have a fun time together before we go our separate ways,” she said. “Our parents trust us and know that we are having a good time in a safe and controlled environment.”
Kimball will be attending Texas State University to study psychology.
Abbie Valdez, an aspiring sports journalist and future University of Texas student, attended Project Graduation.
“It is a great to spend our time together with one last big hurrah, we are all together, it gives me peace of mind and my parents know that I am in a safe environment,” Valdez said.
