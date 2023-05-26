Emilee Eden

Emilee Eden

 Courtesy Photo

Copperas Cove High School senior class president Emilee Eden walks through the halls of Copperas Cove High School. So many memories visible on the walls including her DECA projects, medals through SkillsUSA, student council leadership, and serving as a sports media intern for the athletics department to produce videos that are memorialized on the school district’s social media platforms. Eden graduates this evening at Bell County Expo Center as she leads the senior class of 438 graduates one last time with her final remarks.

“The hardest thing about leading the senior class is making sure I’m advocating for and representing the students to the best of my ability and making sure that everyone in my class has the opportunity to feel heard and represented,” Eden said. “The most rewarding thing is when everybody in my class is having a good time at the events that my fellow officers and I were able to put together.”

