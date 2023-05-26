Copperas Cove High School senior class president Emilee Eden walks through the halls of Copperas Cove High School. So many memories visible on the walls including her DECA projects, medals through SkillsUSA, student council leadership, and serving as a sports media intern for the athletics department to produce videos that are memorialized on the school district’s social media platforms. Eden graduates this evening at Bell County Expo Center as she leads the senior class of 438 graduates one last time with her final remarks.
“The hardest thing about leading the senior class is making sure I’m advocating for and representing the students to the best of my ability and making sure that everyone in my class has the opportunity to feel heard and represented,” Eden said. “The most rewarding thing is when everybody in my class is having a good time at the events that my fellow officers and I were able to put together.”
Eden will attend Tarleton State University to study sports management and begin an internship with the Tarleton Athletics Department. Her ultimate career goal is to become an NFL sideline reporter or sports broadcaster for a major network.
“I would say I’m definitely going to miss sitting in the student section at all the high school sports events including the football games,” Eden said. “But overall, I’m going to miss the people that I was able to meet and grow friendships with during my four years at Copperas Cove High School.”
Eden became a CCISD student in eighth grade and has been enrolled in the district five years. She graduates with a 3.55 GPA and challenged herself intellectually through advanced placement and honors classes as well as dual credit college courses.
“The highlight of my senior year would have to be homecoming week. Being able to dress up to the theme days with my friends to winning the Friday night homecoming game against Waco University to having an amazing night at the homecoming dance the next Saturday,” she said.
Eden and the CCHS Class of 2023 graduate tonight at 7:30 p.m. CCHS students are not limited to the number of guests and family permitted to attend graduation. For those who cannot attend, the ceremony will be streamed live on CCISD’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/CCISDDigitalMedia.
“If I had to give one piece of advice for the incoming senior class, the class of 2024, I would say hold onto every moment and every experience you get to have your senior year because it goes by really quickly and before you know it, you’ll be walking the stage at graduation.”
