Focused, determined, and extremely busy. Those are the words to describe Copperas Cove High School senior Andrea Steller, who walked the Central Texas College stage last Friday night to receive her associate degree in interdisciplinary studies. Steller has earned her college degree in December but will not earn her high school diploma until May 2023.

Steller said it was a grueling journey that required her attention and eliminated any free time that she might have had as a busy high school student who also serves in a variety of extracurricular activities.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.