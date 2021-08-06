Copperas Cove High School senior Emma MacDonald is this year’s DECA school chapter president and District V vice president of media, charged with promoting and growing the DECA program. MacDonald traveled to Austin to train at the annual leadership retreat with officers from all 11 districts from across the state.
The young marketing professionals focused on developing leadership skills, bonding as a team, and preparing for the upcoming school year. Activities included a virtual escape room, a website scavenger hunt, team building at Top Golf, DECA 101 Comprehensive Learning Program, understanding the role of district officers, how to host a president’s council meeting, setting norms and communication channels, community service planning, program of leadership, and several additional workshops.
The retreat provided officers the opportunity to get to know each other, grow together as a team and prepare for DECA Launch and upcoming competitions during the school year.
“I really enjoyed my experience at the Texas DECA Leadership Summit,” MacDonald said. “I learned about new resources that I brought back to my chapter and district to get my officer teams excited for the upcoming year.
“My new district officer team had a lot of great ideas that we all will be implementing within our chapters throughout the year. After experiencing TLS and bringing back all the resources and great information I learned, I know this coming school year is going to be extremely successful.”
MacDonald qualified to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference in 2020 in the category of Project Management Career Development working with the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau to help promote awareness of local businesses and qualified again in 2021 in the same category.
“Serving as a district officer for Texas DECA is an honor and requires a strong commitment to your district and all Texas DECA members. Only the most dedicated and prepared students assume the leadership roles for developing and carrying forward a challenging program of work for Texas,” MacDonald said. “District officers must be organized, motivated, and eager to work as a team. District officers must have initiative and high moral and ethical standards. They must also be ready to make DECA a top priority and be willing to present a positive image on behalf of their organization.”
DECA prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. In the 2020-2021 school year, MacDonald and other students partnered with local businesses and nonprofit organizations with business interruptions due to COVID-19 to help rebuild customer loyalty and spending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.