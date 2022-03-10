Copperas Cove High School freshman Angelica Torres spikes the ball in a competitive game of volleyball as a member of the Lady Dawgs team. She pumps iron in the weight room to keep her arms, chest, and legs strong. But, she is also keeping her heart strong.
Torres suffers from a heart disorder, Supra Ventricular Tachycardia, an abnormal heart rate that can cause weakening of the heart muscles, a stroke due to clotting of the blood, and/or a heart attack due to the pressure that is put on Torres’ heart. The heart abnormality is very rare in children. SVT is caused when there is an electrical misfire in the bottom of the heart chambers, and heart rates can go as high as 350.
Torres suffers from a second heart condition known as Left Ventricular Hypertrophy.
“SVT means my heart rate moves faster than a normal person, and LVHT is because the left side of my heart is weaker due to the overworking of the SVT,” said Torres.
Torres was diagnosed at age 2. Doctors advised her parents that she would not bee able to be active in sports and other physically strenuous activities that could elevate her heart rate even further. But Torres has defied the odds and is involved in CCHS athletics while maintaining honor status with her academics.
“My parents have tried very hard to keep life normal for me so I could be a kid. This has helped me adjust to my situation very well,” Torres said. “But I do play volleyball, do power lifting, and compete in track with the understanding that I know my limits and know my body since my heart rate sits at 144 beats per minute.”
After several unsuccessful surgeries, doctors inserted a heart loop monitor in Torres’ chest three years ago, making her the youngest child in the United States to have the procedure. It tracks her heart episodes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, sending information to both her parents and her doctors.
“It has helped me learn my body better. If I have a heart episode, doctors will be able to tell and track the reading so they can get further information,” Torres said. “It depends, but I normally use it up to five times a month.”
Torres was crowned 2021 Teen Miss Five Hills and 2019 Young Miss Five Hills and dedicated both of her yearlong reigns to heart health.
“I work to bring awareness to the community with the Go Red for Women Campaign since heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancers combined,” Torres said. “I want people to prioritize their health.”
On March 19, in partnership with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, Torres is hosting a fashion show of her sister royalty wearing red attire made entirely out of recycled materials. Torres crowns her successor on March 26 at the 9th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.