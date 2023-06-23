Copperas Cove High School student Riley Yunitis shielded her eyes from the sun as she marveled at the height of the tower from which she would soon be jumping. Her helmet and harness were tightened and checked for safety before she stepped off and zipped across the vast 500 acres of Mo Ranch, nestled along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas.

Zip lining, ropes course, and rock climbing were just a few of the things that students experienced at the ranch that was the site of the SkillsUSA Texas Leadership Conference. Yunitis represented Copperas Cove High School at the 4-day training where she was elected SkillsUSA District 10 parliamentarian.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.