KILLEEN — While last Saturday’s rainy conditions may have deterred some people from participating in the annual wreath laying at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, it did not deter many students from multiple Copperas Cove ISD clubs, such as DECA, National Honor Society and the Criminal Justice Club, from participating.
Copperas Cove High School seniors Dayna Ruiz and Allyssa Kimball — both members of DECA and National Honor Society — helped with the wreath laying last Saturday as they have for the past few years.
Ruiz said she felt like the event is important.
“I think it’s just the importance of the organizations that we’re in and how much we care about them,” she said. “And we like supporting them.”
For Kimball, what keeps her coming back is that it is a tradition.
“For me, it’s almost like a tradition every year,” she said. “Because it’s always in the same time every year. We always come — most of the time for DECA...
“It’s a community thing. You know, everyone’s here. So I feel like showing up and being present for all the service people that we’re honoring is really important.”
Both Ruiz and Kimball said they have veterans within their family.
They also said it feels good to see their peers helping out with their respective groups and clubs.
“It feels really good to me just to know that people show respect for veterans and want to come out and help for these types of things,” Kimball said. “So it’s definitely really special, especially, I feel like this community is very supportive.”
Ruiz said she feels like it makes the high school experience more memorable.
“Because you’re out doing stuff with the people that you live with, and you get to know more people and create those memories,” she said.
Paulina Palafox, vice president of the Criminal Justice Club, participated for the second time last Saturday.
“I did this last year, and I really enjoyed it,” Palafox said. “I felt it was a great way to help the community, and it meant a lot, even to the soldiers’ families.”
She said she was pleased to see the support of her peers as well as those in the community.
“It makes me really happy,” she said. “I know it means a lot to those who come for family reasons, so I think that’s a good thing.”
The wreath laying also has a personal meaning for the advisor of the Criminal Justice Club, Andre Whyte.
“Well, for one, my dad is ex-military, (and) also my dad is out here, so I’m definitely out here today so I can put one on his grave as well,” Whyte said.
He said his dad passed away three years ago and most of his other family members are out of town.
“You know, having the kids do Community Adventures is one of those community events that we definitely try to be part of,” he said.
About a dozen members of the club helped with the wreath laying, Whyte explained.
“It’s always a blessing when kids show up to do these kind of events because when we explain to them what’s happening, a lot of them are excited,” he said. “A lot of them are connected to Fort Hood anyways. A lot of them got family that are military, are still serving or passed away themselves.”
The wreaths will stay in place until Jan. 8 when volunteers will pick them up and put them back in storage.
