Copperas Cove High School 2023 graduate Aiden Conover-Wilhite took full advantage of the opportunity to earn certifications during his high school career so he was ready to enter the workforce upon graduation. In the 2022-2023 school year, Wilhite earned certifications in EKG technician, phlebotomy technician, patient care technician, nurse aide, and clinical medical assistant. Wilhite is one of hundreds of students who earned Industry Based Certifications during the school year.

Copperas Cove High School Careers Technology Education Coordinator Sandra Perry says the school’s programs of study are aligned with local workforce development agencies and job opportunities specific to the area.

