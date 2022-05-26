Only 69% of test takers hoping to become certified electrocardiogram technicians will obtain their goals. Nearly one-third of those taking the test will not. Copperas Cove Health Science students taking this same exam had a 100% pass rate. All students taking the exam passed and are now certified EKG technicians.
Data shows that those taking the medical assistant exam have a national pass rate of 77.08%. All Copperas Cove High School students, including senior Brayden Smolen, taking the exam this spring passed the exam and are certified medical assistants.
“Being enrolled in the medical assistant class has taught me many things, but the most important has to be using precision,” said Smolen who will attend Texas A&M University in the fall with plans to become an orthopedist. “In this class, I learned how to perform needle sticks, record medical stats and many more skills I will continue to use in my career path.”
Smolen is also a certified phlebotomy technician/assistant, certified nursing assistant and is certified in basic life support — all before graduating from high school.
Data shows the certified phlebotomy technician exam has a national pass rate of 77%. Eighty-seven percent of CCHS students, including senior Emma MacDonald, passed the exam — 10 points ahead of the national average.
“Going in at the beginning of the year, the thought of injections and performing other hard skills necessary in the field was scary,” said MacDonald who is also a certified clinical medical assistant. “Thanks to these courses, I was able to learn and grow as a medical professional and can say that I am confident in performing venipunctures, obtaining vital signs and much more.”
MacDonald plans to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor while working in the medical field utilizing the certifications she gained while still in high school. MacDonald plans to become a travel emergency department nurse.
CCHS students had a 100% passing rate on the Sterile Product and Aseptic Technique-IV Certification exam. Thirty-four out of 35 CCHS students passed the certified nursing assistant exam for a 97.1% passing rate.
Nationally, only 76.61% of those taking the certification exam for Patient Care Technician/Assistant pass. All CCHS students who took the exam this Spring passed for a 100% pass rate.
“I have been amazed at the success of our students,” said CCHS Health Sciences Teacher Rebecka Shuffler who teaches these courses. “Our students worked hard to master their content and skills throughout the year which is evident in their pass rates that are consistently above the national averages.”
Copperas Cove High School juniors begin testing in June due to National Health Association requirements that require a student to test no earlier than a year before his high school graduation date.
The CCISD Health Sciences Department is under the instruction of teachers Shuffler, Jeni Carbone-Williams, and Morgan Camese.
CCISD offers six industry-based certification practicum courses that lead to entry level jobs in the therapeutic service industry. Copperas Cove High School students are passing medical certification exams 10 points or higher than the national average with 100 percent of CCHS students taking the exams passing on a continual basis.
Certified EKG Technicians (CETs) (CCHS: 100% passing rate.)
Eli Foster
Leviticus Gay
Alexus Rose-Mackey
Austin Stover
Certified Patient Care Technician/Assistants (CCHS: 100% student passing rate.)
Angelys Burgos Collazo
Leviticus Gay
Daesha Guillermo
Brishana Harrison
Kaitlyn Kaiser
Darby McBride
Alexus Rose-Mackey
Kristina Varela
Certified Clinical Medical Assistants (CCMA) (CCHS had a 100% student passing rate.)
Amelia Baker
Gabrielle Edouard
Alesa Long
Benjamin Shumaker
Emma McDonald
Sterile Product and Aseptic Technique-IV Certification (CCHS had a 100% passing rate.)
Skiilar Blaylock
Jonathan Cason
Caleb Emberton
Michaela Reese
Ariel Draper
Jiya Edwards
Novaleigh Williams
Certified Phlebotomy Technicians (CCHS: 87% passing rate — 10 points above national average)
Abbyegail Kovar
Jasmyne Tenpenny
Leviticus Gay
Danielle Bailey
Amelia Baker
Gabrielle Edouard
Alesa Long
Emma MacDonald
Brayden Smolen
Rowan Wilkerson
Darby McBride
Aleczander Patterson
Angelys Burgos Collazo
