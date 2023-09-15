Copperas Cove High School students dirtied their hands Wednesday and learned how to build a brick wall during the second annual Masonry Rocks event.
Put on by the Texas Masonry Council, the one-day class provides a way for students to learn about the art of brick-laying.
“They want to give the students the knowledge and the tools that they need, even if they want to go into construction,” said Sandra Perry, the coordinator for the CTE programs at Copperas Cove High School. “Of course their focus is on masonry, and it does tie into our construction trades program, but we’re grateful for their partnership because they are supplying all of the materials needed.”
One of the students in the construction trades program who decided to take the one-day class was junior Erin Duff.
Duff said she enjoys the hands-on aspect of learning the construction trade.
“I think it’s also just good knowledge to have even if I don’t go into the career field,” she said.
In the construction trades program, students are learning how to construct a shed.
Breaking up into groups of two or three, the students worked together Wednesday to build a brick wall using one of a number of techniques that Texas Masonry Council teachers taught them.
Duff and her group build the wall using the basket weave technique, which involves laying a stack of three bricks horizontally followed by three “soldier” — or vertical — bricks and so on.
“It definitely looks cool,” Duff said. “And also, the other ones are kind of simple; that one’s kind of different.”
Ashton White, the Masonry Rocks student programs coordinator for the Texas Masonry Council, helped teach the students different brick-laying techniques, including the basket weave.
White, who has worked for the Texas Masonry Council since March, said she enjoys teaching high school students.
“I really enjoy it because I get to teach the next generation and pass on my knowledge to them and try to get them into the industry,” White said. “We have a skills gap; our industry is aging out — they’re retiring and there’s not as many people coming in. We’re trying to fill that gap with these high school students, giving them the knowledge to get them there.”
White also explained that there is a benefit to entering a trade out of high school.
“Right out of high school, if you decide college isn’t your thing or you’d rather make money or anything like that, you can go straight into the trades with no background information or knowledge about it and get on-the-job training and get paid to do it,” she said.
One student hoping to enter the construction industry after high school is junior Colton Johnson, who wants to build homes.
“I like getting dirty with my hands, actually doing stuff, rather than just sitting down,” he said.
Johnson’s group used the “stretches” technique.
“We wanted to get better with the basics, so we’re going to start this and if we have time, we’re going to move on to a harder one and different ways to build,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.