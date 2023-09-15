Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. High 86F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.