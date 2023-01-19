AUSTIN — Copperas Cove High School student Justin Stevenson made some final adjustments before sending his ‘bot’ into the ring at the Vex Robotics Competition in Austin. Stevenson’s team as well as fellow CCHS robotics team, Jaccoud’s Team, both advanced through the quarterfinals, placing 14th and 15th, respectively.

“We may have felt our robots weren’t at the same level as some of our competitors, but we knew that they were completely our design instead of something they found online,” said Stevenson who works as the team’s coder.

