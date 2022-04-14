Copperas Cove High School students held a pancake breakfast fundraiser for their annual event known as Project Graduation. The event, which has been going on for many years, is a night for seniors that are graduating from Cove High on May 27 to have a safe place to go following the ceremony.
Local residents came out to support the worthy cause by purchasing a pancake breakfast, which included pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage links and bacon.
“This project and event is run by the parents of the seniors at Cove High,” said Elizabeth Chase, president of Copperas Cove Project Graduation 2022. “We raise money so that we can give seniors a fun night following graduation. Seniors will come to the cafeteria at the high school, they will be able to play video games, make friends, and enjoy food and refreshments that will be donated by local area businesses. Those sponsors and what they will be donating has not yet been finalized.”
The main goal of Project Graduation is to keep seniors safe the night of graduation by giving them a place to go where parents do not have worry about them going to parties, and staying safe. The event has been held for many years.
Seniors will go to the high school cafeteria after graduation and have a chance to play fun games, video games, hang out with old friends and possibly make new ones. They will also be able to enjoy food and refreshments that are donated by local area businesses.
Allyssa Kimball helped serve breakfast during the pancake fundraiser; she is also a senior at Copperas Cove High School and will be graduating with her classmates on May 27.
“I think that it is good and safe place to be after graduation. I also think that it is good that the community came out to donate and help support this event.”
Tim Wisener and his son Nikola came into Applebee’s on a whim and enjoyed the breakfast.
“I brought my car into Discount Tire to get one tire fixed, and we saw the sign outside about the pancake breakfast and figured it was for a good cause, and figured we had some to kill while waiting for the car to be ready,” Tim Wisener said.
Sara and Daniel Craig brought their two children Chloe and Liam to help support the cause. Sara remarked that the food was good.
