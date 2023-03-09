Back by popular demand, Copperas Cove High School held its second annual Multicultural Night last week, giving students a chance to showcase other cultures and to spread awareness of all countries in the world.
The cultural evening started last year, but students loved it so much that it happened again, according to Lisa Yates, a Spanish teacher at the high school.
“It was supposed to be really small at the beginning last year, and then it just kind of ballooned,” Yates said last Thursday.
The event was started last year to raise awareness of all cultures and to spread positivity in light of negative news.
Last Thursday, different hallways in the high school hosted students who researched all countries and all continents — including Antarctica. In each hallway, students ran different activities or trivia boards for those passing through.
“We created a Multicultural Club instead because it was so big last year and the kids have been waiting all year,” Yates said. “We’ve done other activities throughout the year, and this is our culminating event.”
In the cafeteria, visitors and students had an opportunity to sample food items from different cultures as well as view entertainment from different cultural groups — some from the high school, and some from the community.
One of the students in the hallway for Europe was Emily Hicks, a senior and president of the German National Honor Society.
She and her friends had a “guess the flag” station in the hallway for anyone wanting to try their luck at identifying a country by its flag.
“It’s actually really cool, and it’s really nice knowing that I get to share my ethnicity and my German culture with everyone and seeing everyone being able to share their culture with others,” said Hicks, whose mother is 100% German. “They get to see the food we eat and the games we play.”
Hicks said the multicultural night is so important because America is so diverse that it gives the people a chance to learn about other countries and cultures.
Not only is the country diverse, however, the district is diverse with more than 30 languages spoken by students and staff members, according to Superintendent Joe Burns.
Hicks said classmates are often intrigued by her German heritage.
“I try to go to Germany every summer — me and my family — and (my best friend) always asks me to bring back food and whatnot for her to try and for her to eat; same with all my other friends,” Hicks said.
She said it also helps her friends realize that Germans are nice.
“Apparently, to a lot of people, native Germans look mean,” she said. “Germans are really nice, I promise. Not all Germans talk aggressively ... we only do when we’re mad.”
