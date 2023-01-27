Nearly 80,000 students in Texas are victims of human trafficking, according to the University of Texas at Austin. Three Copperas Cove High School students — Emily Kimball, Emilee Eden, and Charity Galiana — are determined to ensure their peers across Copperas Cove ISD do not become statistics.

The trio has taken charge of the issue by starting a campaign against child trafficking and founded a campus organization, Students Against Child Trafficking, as their competitive DECA project.

