SAN ANTONIO — Copperas Cove High School Special Olympics athlete and senior Kelsey Jones struggled on her first few throw attempts at the shot put event at the area Special Olympics Unified Track and Field meet last month. Jones’ throws were disqualified because of the athlete’s form.
Two other students on the team who are enrolled in general education classes calmed Jones and coached her in between their own turns throwing the shot put sphere. When Jones threw the metal ball on her third and final attempt, the general education students were literally going through the throwing motions with her and coaching her from the side. Jones threw the shot put ball correctly and her distance counted for the team. The students broke into cheers, hugging Jones, and giving her high-fives of congratulations.
“Having a unified team made up of both special education and general education students was so much more than I had anticipated,” said LeeAnn Jones, Kelsey’s mother. “They are truly unified and integrated together throughout the entire season. I was able to witness such heartwarming moments between Kelsey and her teammates this season. They cared more about Kelsey and helping her than their own attempts. Her smile was radiant.”
Copperas Cove High School formed its Special Olympics unified team in 2020. The unified team is comprised of students who qualify for special education services and students enrolled in general education classes.
Although it was the team’s first time in competition last year, the team won the regional championship and placed fourth at the state contest. This year, the team captured the state championship and qualified for the national games in Florida.
Senior Jiya Edwards is a general education student who plays multiple sports and has been on the team since it began.
“At state, I felt the same adrenaline and nervousness from being there as I would with any other sport,” Edwards said. “The UIL program overall gave me the opportunity to help others, build and strengthen friendships, and the opportunity to see joy on others’ faces as we were announced first at all of our meets. I learned how to create relationships with people who are different from me.”
Freshman Giovanni Echeveria participated in both shot put and the 400-meter dash.
“Seeing my son compete with other students with all different abilities makes me very proud,” said Kelly Echevarria, Giovanni’s mother. “Special Olympics has benefited my son in many aspects of his life including socialization with other young men and women, confidence and just pure success.”
The Copperas Cove High School Special Olympics Unified Team is coached by special education teachers Renee Moore and Jamie Cruz and paraprofessional Karon Todd.
