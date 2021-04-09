Copperas Cove High School’s Dawghouse Theater’s rendition of “Steel Magnolias” captured multiple awards at the UIL one-act play contest this year. Now, audience-goers will get to enjoy the production on the Lea Ledger Auditorium stage this weekend.
Shows will be at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday. Admission is $3 per person, and masks and social distancing are required.
CCHS senior Parker Alexis Reed plays the role of M’Lynn and was named to the all-star cast in the UIL competition.
“As a senior, this show will always hold a special place in my heart. Throughout my high school theatre career, I have had the opportunity to play many different roles, but M’Lynn has been my most emotionally challenging,” Reed said. “I feel the close relationships between the ladies in ‘Steel Magnolias’ mirror the relationships we have in our theater department.”
CCHS theater director Mason Tabor said the play was selected because of its beautiful message about friendship that he felt was perfect for the students.
“It has a small cast which is what we needed this year due to certain obstacles (with the pandemic),” Tabor said. “What surprised me most about the UIL competition was how well the students adapted to all the changes and rules this year. The most challenging was having to work with actors performing in masks.”
The theater arts students also captured the Outstanding Technical Crew award at the one-act play contest with student, Andrea Steller, named outstanding technician. Sophomore Haylee Myers also received honorable mention all-star cast. Myers played the role of Shelby.
“The most difficult part about playing Shelby was adapting the characteristics of a diabetic,” Myers said.
Junior Danielle Watt said playing the role of Truvy was a lot of fun.
“Truvy is a vibrant character with a lot of personality and I love being able to portray this empowered woman and show this story on stage,” Watt said.
Freshman Ne’Vaeh Tillman said playing the role of Annelle has broadened her outlook on society.
“‘Steel Magnolias’ creates a safe place and family-like environment,” Tillman said. “My character, Annelle, is very different than who I am myself and experiencing these things make me more open-minded.”
Senior Katarina Leone came out from behind the stage in this production to fill the role of Ouiser.
“Theater has changed me a lot throughout high school. Up until this year, I had only done tech for most shows,” Leone said. “‘Steel Magnolias’ was my first major role in high school and my last. Even though I will not be pursuing theatre after high school, it will always be a spectacular art form in my life.”
Reed and senior Christina Smith have both qualified for the National Thespian Festival contest held in June.
“Looking back to my first experiences on stage in high school, ‘Steel Magnolias’ feels the most special,” Smith said. “The bond we’ve created over this classic story is one of my favorites and I adore the sassy lines I get to deliver as Clairee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.