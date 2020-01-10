Having four-legged friends in a school setting has proven benefits to both students and staff. Copperas Cove High School students were introduced to Sam, a rescue from the Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility, just in time to help calm their nerves and reduce their stress for semester exams.

Sam, a shepherd mix, belongs to 9th grade English teacher James OrtIz. Because of the dog’s gentle demeanor and sweet disposition, Ortiz wondered if Sam could help his students be more successful both in and outside the classroom.

