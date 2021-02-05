Coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the state of Texas, including Copperas Cove, where homecoming had to be moved from the traditional fall to the spring.
This meant that this year’s annual game was going to be a basketball game as opposed to a football game.
The Bulldawgs tip off against the Shoemaker Grey Wolves tonight, and during the game, the school will crown the Homecoming King and the Homecoming Queen.
Three senior boys and three senior girls were selected to be nominees to be crowned as this year’s royalty.
King candidates
The King candidates are Russel Cochran, Detriveon McDonald and Ryan Connor.
Cochran said he was honored to be selected as a nominee for the court, and he said he can use it as another platform to demonstrate his Christian faith.
“God’s given me a gift to be able to be a leader in the school,” Cochran said. “And I really want to be able to show what it’s like to be Christlike in the school. To be given this opportunity, it’s been a really good pleasure.”
Cochran aspires to own his own business and will go to Cisco College in Cisco to get an education in business and finance.
“It would be pretty special,” Connor said of the prospect of being crowned. “It’s something I definitely didn’t expect, but it’d be pretty special.”
Connor will go to Ranger College in Ranger to learn welding in preparation for his desire to be a pipeline welder.
“I am very proud that I made the court,” McDonald said. “I wouldn’t say I’m living off a legacy, but my sister was (on the) homecoming court all four years, and she won, so me being able to run one year, and possibly make it, makes me feel as good as she does.”
McDonald will attend the University of Anchorage in Alaska and pre-major in surgical technologies.
Queen candidates
The Queen candidates are Shakira Lumpkin, Kacy Carter and Savanna Walker.
Walker said being selected as a nominee represents the strength and the courage behind the class.
“Being selected for the court, although it is a competition, in itself it is an accomplishment, because homecoming’s even able to happen,” Walker said. “And, so I think it means something special, especially to our class, to see something like our traditions are maintained through us three and them three.”
Walker aspires to work for the U.S. Department of State and advise on America’s foreign policy.
In the meantime, she will attend the University of Texas at Austin to study international relations and global studies.
“I’m very honored to be part of the homecoming court,” Lumpkin said. “Especially this year, like all the other girls said, during the pandemic, we really thought we wouldn’t get homecoming ... It’s really special for me to be here right now and to be able to have it, even through the circumstances.”
Lumpkin will attend the University of Alabama to study nursing as she pursues her dream of being a traveling pediatric nurse.
“It means a lot, actually,” Carter said about Homecoming still happening. “Whenever you think of high school, you think of all these traditions, such as prom and homecoming ... so it’s great to have a homecoming at school.”
Carter will attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in aerospace engineering.
Other court positions
- Freshman Duchess: Ella Crawley
- Sophomore Duchess: Laikyn Cornet
- Junior Duchess: Perise Sasa Siaosi
- Baron: Julius Cruz
- Contessa: Lyann Clemente
