With perfect conditions for a car wash last Saturday — 76 degrees and sunny — Project Graduation, a program that is put on by graduating students and volunteers of Copperas Cove High School, held a fundraiser car wash, raising around $1,200.
The goal of the fundraiser is to give seniors a safe and fun environment after graduation where seniors can be together and do activities.
The project is actually a gift to students from the Copperas Cove community. This program is a self-supporting nonprofit, which is sponsored by the Project Graduation committee, and it does not receive any funding from the budget of Copperas Cove High School.
It does, however, rely on the support and generosity of the community, parents and local businesses.
Angie Sargent’s son is graduating May 28 from Copperas Cove High School, and he likes to help out, which she explained as the reason for him becoming involved with Project Graduation.
“This is a program that gives seniors a safe and fun place to be after graduation,” Sargent said. “They can hang out with their friends one last time.”
Makita Rodriguez is graduating from Copperas Cove High School this year and plans to take classes at Central Texas College in the future.
“I became involved with Project Graduation after no one was signing up,” Rodriguez said. “It is a place where we can go after graduation, where we can be with our friends, do activities, enjoy food, and win prizes, and we will be at the school until 6 a.m. Saturday, May 29. We will be safe from drinking, driving and drugs.”
Carina Lippert is a senior and loves helping out at Copperas Cove High School. She is also a member of the Student Advisory Council, and got involved with Project Graduation.
“I think that the overall idea is to have something special for the kids to do, because over the course of the school year, they focus on schoolwork, and there are not many activities that they can participate in mostly because of COVID right now,” Lippert said. “So this event is a chance for everyone to do fun activities and hang out with their friends before everyone goes off to college or their separate ways.”
Cameron Day, a graduating senior who is soon headed to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado, explained what the program means to him.
“Project Graduation is a great program because it gives us a chance to have safe environment where we can be with our friends after graduation, and do fun activities.”
Antonia Day, Cameron’s mother, said she is very proud of her son.
“I really enjoy being a parent who supports and helps with this program,” she said.
Project Graduation will continue after Cove High’s Class of 2020 graduates at the Bell County Expo Center on May 28.
