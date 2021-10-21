Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce historian James Powell enjoys talking about the city’s past, and he had an attentive audience for story-telling at last Saturday’s Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival preview event at the public library.
Powell, one of only a few highly-regarded local experts on Copperas Cove history, was part of the day-long gathering hosted by Cove’s Historical Society and Copperas Cove ISD Junior Historians that included such activities and demonstrations as wool carding, fabric spinning and weaving, making corn husk dolls, metal work, fire starting, music, dancing and more. The event was organized to promote and generate interest for next year’s festival, which is planned for October.
“Several years ago, we had a Heritage Festival down at Ogletree Gap, which was the original stage coach stop here,” said Joyce Hauk, Historical Society president. “For one reason or the other, it just stopped. We decided that we need to honor and celebrate our heritage, so we want to bring that back.
“What you’re seeing today is a lot of hands-on activities for the kids, making corn husk dolls, making yarn, spinning cloth from cotton, some metal work … we’re really excited.
“We’re hoping to make it (the festival) free for donations. It gets a little pricey when you bring the whole family and you have to pay five dollars for parking, this and that, so we want to make it affordable so everybody can come and have fun.”
One of those demonstrating a bygone skill used during the 1800s (Copperas Cove was founded in the 1870s) was Wendy Marsh, who used an assortment of hand-held “cards” to prepare raw wool for spinning into fiber, which then is weaved into fabric.
“I’m carding wool,” Marsh said. “What this does is it takes all the wool fibers, spreads them out and cleans them and aligns them so they’re all straight and in the same direction, which prepares it for spinning. The more you card the wool, the finer thread you get, and the better yarn you get out of it. It’s a very important preparatory step.
“It’s a passed-down thing. You have to learn it from someone. You can read about it (and) you can watch YouTube videos, but at some point you need someone to watch you and say, ‘No, you need to do this, or you need to do that.’ I actually had a friend who came over to my house and taught me how to card the wool and how to spin the wool.
“Literally, a woman had to be continually working on spinning the wool, or any fiber, in order to make enough thread to keep their family clothes. It was a continuous job. If you stopped, then nobody had clothes.”
Powell, meanwhile, started his day by telling the story of how Copperas Cove acquired its name back at the turn of the century.
“Where Ogletree Gap is, in the hills behind that was a spring. The spring water had a bitter taste, and people would say, ‘Egads, copperas.’ But in reality, there was no copper; it was sulfur they were tasting,” Powell said.
“Originally, when they applied for a postal permit (to establish a post office), they wanted to apply for the name ‘Cove,’ because the area sits in a natural cove. That initial application was rejected because another community already had the name. So they added Coperas to it. Originally, the spelling only had one ‘p,’ and in 1901, they added another ‘p.’ I don’t know exactly why, but that’s how we got our name.”
Cove’s Historical Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at the public library. With a membership of around 35 people prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who is interested in the group is encouraged to attend a meeting.
