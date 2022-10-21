An old 1893 horse-drawn doctor’s buggy, the sounds of hammered steel and the smell of campfire greeted those who attended last Saturday’s Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival in Copperas Cove.

The festival had almost faded into history like the stones of Marsden Ogletree’s 1878 stagecoach and post office building, which still stands at Ogletree Gap Park. But some dedicated volunteers were able to bring the celebration back this year.

