An old 1893 horse-drawn doctor’s buggy, the sounds of hammered steel and the smell of campfire greeted those who attended last Saturday’s Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival in Copperas Cove.
The festival had almost faded into history like the stones of Marsden Ogletree’s 1878 stagecoach and post office building, which still stands at Ogletree Gap Park. But some dedicated volunteers were able to bring the celebration back this year.
According to a news release from the Copperas Cove Historical Society, “the festival began in 1984 presented by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce until 2008, the last year the festival was held.”
Donning her wide brim hat on a bright day at the festival’s entrance, president of the Copperas Cove Heritage Society, Joyce Hauk, was glad to have helped honor the history and legacy of Copperas Cove.
“We are happy to be bringing this festival back,” she said. “It’s been gone for about 10 years.”
Those who attended were taken back in time when the Ogletree family ran the stagecoach stop and post office out of the tiny stone home with its adjacent plaques from the Texas Historical Commission and the National Register of Historic Places. According to the historical commission’s plaque, the small abode first served as a grain store and stopping point along the journey from Lampasas to Belton via stagecoach. And since the mail at that time had to be transported by horse and carriage, “a post office was opened here in 1879 with Ogletree as postmaster. Legend says that the settlement received the name “Copperas Cove” from a copperas-tasting spring in the cove of a nearby mountain.”
The Texas Historical Commission’s plaque said the actual town of Copperas Cove was first laid out by railroad companies once they made their way into the area around 1882.
Volunteers filled the park space Saturday wearing period-specific attire, some playing the parts of workers, and — of course — Mr. and Mrs. Ogletree.
“These are our living quarters,” said a young Mrs. Ogletree played by volunteer Emma Gill, who welcomed visitors inside the park’s historic building as she hand-sewed a garment. “The post office is next door.”
In the post office, visitors could get as many free carriage ride tickets as they could. About 100 people could be seen visiting various arts and crafts displays, volunteer demonstrations about looms, steel making, clothing dyeing, fire making and more Saturday morning.
The event and all its main attractions were completely free of charge.
“We want to keep it free for families because it’s celebrating Cove’s history,” Hauk said.
She said the Cove historical society’s mission is to preserve history through education, especially for the area’s younger generations.
“A lot of our kids don’t know what it was like back in the day,” Hauk said.
