A’Zariah Knotts says she had a bit of a hard time deciding which college to attend, but she thinks she made the right choice and is excited about going to play basketball at the University of North Texas at Dallas.
“I was having a hard time choosing,” the 18-year-old senior said. “He (coach Rodney Belcher) told me to go to this little open gym thing they had for new recruits, and they showed us around. I liked it, but then other schools were also talking to me — one in Missouri, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, etc. — and so I was a little confused as to where I wanted to go.
“I had planned to go visit all these other schools. Every time, though, I had to reschedule, and I wound up deciding I needed to go to UNT-Dallas.
“Coach Belcher told me if I didn’t want to stay there, he would help me get to D-1. He believes that I’m a Division I player. I think I want to stay, but whatever God has planned, that’s what I’m going to do.”
The excitement is obvious in her voice as Knotts talks about going away to play college ball. It has been a dream for a long time.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “When I was little, I tried basketball and I fell in love with it. I played every sport when I was little, but the first time I ever touched a basketball — that first practice — I went straight to my mom and I said, ‘Mom, I want to be in the WNBA.’
“She said, ‘You’ve got big dreams — OK.’ And I didn’t let anybody tell me I couldn’t do it. That’s what I want to do is go play pro ball, and I don’t let anybody tell me that I can’t do it.
“I’m ready. I want to go, and I think that keeps me from being sad to leave. I may miss it (high school), but at the same time, I’m ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.