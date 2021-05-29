The city of Copperas Cove and Parks & Recreation invite the public to attend the 2021 Food Truck Festival on June 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B.
The fourth annual event is ‘80s themed and will include a line-up of various food trucks, beer and wine tents, market vendors, yard games, kid activities, live music by Dysfunkshun Junkshun and more.
The Food Truck Festival is family-oriented and suitable for all ages. Entry fee is $5 per car load or $1 per person for walk-ins.
Additionally, an adult kickball tournament will be held during the festival.
For more information on becoming an event sponsor or to reserve a spot as a vendor, contact Special Events Coordinator Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719. For information on the adult kickball tournament, contact Recreation Specialist Jeremiah Donaldson at jdonaldson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
