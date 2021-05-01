Part of the Cen-Tex Race Series, the Jack Rabbit Run will take place at 8 a.m. May 8 at the Ogletree Gap Preserve Pavilion.
Participants can enter into either the 10K, the 5K or the 1-mile run/walk.
Registration costs $30 and can be done in advance by going to www.copperascove.com/jack-rabbit-run/ or at http://bit.ly/CoveRun.
Registration on the day of the event begins at 6:30 a.m.
