Riding buddies Dwayne Facemire and Owen Sutton said they were not sure what to expect from last Saturday’s Cove House Classic Bike Tour, but whatever the outcome, they planned on having a good time.
“Not sure how hilly it’s going to be, but we’ll see,” said Facemire, a 60-year-old resident of Burnet participating for the first time in the Cove House ride, as the sun rose over First Baptist Church parking lot along Avenue B. “Owen and I ride 43 miles every Wednesday and we do spin classes. We used to do the (Texas) MS 150 a lot when I was in the Houston area, but that’s about it.
“I think we’re going to do good. The spin class we take … the instructor is pretty hard on us, so I think we’re in shape. I hope so.”
Sutton, 67, agreed.
“It really doesn’t matter. It’s an adventure for us, and that’s what I like about it,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of T-shirt rides like this — charity rides — which I enjoy, if the money is going to the right place. That’s the cool thing about this one today.”
Cove House is a nonprofit service ministry founded in 1996 that includes an emergency homeless shelter and free clinic. The Classic Bike Tour first began in 2002 and is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers.
Executive director Brian Hawkins said turnout for this year’s event was smaller than in year’s past, but with sponsorships and entry fees of $35 for early registration and $40 after Aug. 4, the group still expected to raise around $7,000 to help support the shelter.
“We canceled it last year (due to COVID-19) but this year we got it started back up,” Hawkins said. “We were hoping to have 50 riders this year. We usually have more than a hundred. We had 63 pre-registered and at least 10 registrations on-site, so it’s much better than we thought it was going to be.
“They’re here from all over the state. We’ve had (riders) from as far away as Wichita Falls, San Antonio, Houston. A lot of the riders use this as a training ride for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred at the end of the month in Wichita Falls.
“Our longest ride is 63 miles, but because of the hills, most of them say it’s just as hard as a hundred (miles). I’ve ridden it on my motorcycle,” Hawkins said, smiling. “On a bicycle, I’d never even get out of sight.”
The Cove House ride this year offered cyclists the option of four different round-trip routes beginning at First Baptist Church and heading out to Topsey and beyond: 26 miles, 50 miles, 63 miles, and 66 miles, along with seven rest stops providing water, pickle juice, bananas, and tangerines.
Hawkins, meanwhile, said the organization’s emergency shelter facilities can provide temporary housing for six men, six women, and a family.
“We stay pretty full,” he said. “We do a program called Firm Foundation that is designed to help people get back on their feet. We’re not just a place they can come crash and not move forward. We want everybody who comes to us to find permanent housing at some point.”
Cove House is located at 108 E. Halstead Ave. in Copperas Cove, near the intersection with Main Street. For more information, go to: www.covehouse.org.
