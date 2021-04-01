The Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau recognized the Cove House for its service to the community last Thursday during the Chamber mixer.
The shelter was awarded the YES Award, a recognition the Chamber tries to give out at every mixer.
Brian Dawkins has been the Executive Director of Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter for six and a half years.
“Things are going good at the Cove House; there is no shortage of people to help, and we are doing the best we can to keep everything rolling,” Dawkins said. “Currently, we only have eight residents in our shelter, we are between families and we just had two people move in to permanent housing. The main challenge during the pandemic has been fundraising because a lot of our events to raise money have been canceled and our donors are needing to take care of their own financial situation.”
Ross Oliver, the Chamber’s tourism and communications coordinator, said the shelter’s work during the pandemic is precisely the reason it was chosen for the YES Award.
“Cove House has (gone out of its way) with the pandemic going on and everything, they’ve kept their doors opened and tried to help anyone in our community that needs it,” Oliver said.
The mixer was the Chamber’s first since February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic reached Coryell County.
Not only did Cove House win the YES Award, it also hosted the mixer.
“We are very excited that the Cove Chamber chose the Cove House to be the location of its first mixer since the pandemic started,” Dawkins said. “It is a real opportunity to be the place they brought the mixer back to. I am excited about what this year holds and being able to get together with the businesses again, see each other and get back to some normalcy.”
The Cove House has a free clinic, and in 2020 it saw 1,100 patients, maintained operations during COVID-19 and administered 153 COVID-19 tests at no charge to patients.
AdventHealth-Central Texas is a partner with the Cove House and provides the building for the free clinic as well as provides labs and X-Rays. Cove House is currently open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and is entirely supported by volunteers.
About seven people were in attendance including local are business owners and few members of the chamber board.
Food and refreshments were provided by Chick Fil-A.
At the mixer, Chamber President Alicia Menard announced that she would be stepping down as president officially on April 14. A new successor will be named soon.
Menard also announced that the annual tradition of Rabbit Fest will return in May to Copperas Cove.
The event had to be canceled due the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. It will be the 41st Rabbit Fest.
The annual event draws about 40,000 people each year to Copperas Cove during the four day event.
Rabbit Fest has carnival rides, entertainment, food and craft vendors and a lot more. They are looking for volunteers and vendors for the big event which will take place at the Copperas Cove City Park from May 13-16. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or vendor can contact the Chamber at 254-547-7571.
