Those wishing to participate in the Cove House Classic Bike Tour can do so on Aug. 14.
Registration is open now and can be done the day of the races.
Online registration can be done at https://bit.ly/37nikfP.
On-site registration begins at 6 a.m. Aug. 14 at First Baptist Church, 300 W. Ave. B, which will serve as the starting point for all of the races.
Race routes vary in length: 26 miles, 42 miles, 50 miles and 63 miles.
Until Aug. 4, registration costs $35 per rider or $50 for tandem riders. After Aug. 4, registration will cost $40 for individual riders and $60 for tandem riders.
The Cove House Classic Bike Tour originated in 2002 and remains one of the largest annual fundraisers for the shelter. The inaugural ride consisted of only 27 riders and has grown in attendance each year, with the 2019 event bringing nearly 130 registered cyclists.
The Cove House Homeless Shelter and Free Clinic is a nonprofit service ministry that was founded in 1996 as a cooperative effort between the city of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance.
