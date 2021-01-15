All Copperas Cove High School students interested in joining the Excel Club have an opportunity to meet the club leaders Saturday.
The Excel Club is hosting a meeting and a meet and greet from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main Street.
Access to the meeting will be through the rear entrance of the library off of South Second Street.
Pizza and drinks will be served.
Excel clubs are members of the nation’s oldest nonprofit community service club, the National Exchange Club.
Clubs focus on the National Exchange’s four programs of service: Americanism, youth activities, community service & the prevention of child abuse.
Member students serve their communities and develop leadership skills.
For more information, visit the club’s website at https://cchsexcel.webstarts.com/index.html or email the club at excel76522@gmail.com.
