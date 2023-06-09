Relational. Intentional. Transformational. Those are the top three words used to describe a new character-based curriculum for students that Copperas Cove ISD is implementing in the 2023-2024 school year.

Far from a time when formal education was executed only through instructional materials, Copperas Cove ISD also focuses on social-emotional wellbeing, student connectedness, and building relationship-driven campus cultures that have students feeling welcomed, safe, and ready to learn. The CCISD Board of Trustees approved an expenditure of $265,550 at its April board meeting to provide additional support to students through the implementation of Capturing Kids’ Hearts.

