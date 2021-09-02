Though taxpayers in Copperas Cove will be assessed a lower property tax rate from the Copperas Cove Independent School District, they will pay more taxes on average.
Copperas Cove ISD board members unanimously adopted the new tax rate during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
Along with adopting the budget, the board also adopted the property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The new tax rate — $1.04092 per $100 valuation — is more than 8 cents lower than last fiscal year’s rate — $1.12865 per $100 valuation.
That is due to an increase in the average market value and average taxable value of residences.
On average, homeowners could pay an additional $62.12 for the duration of the year — or just over $5 per month.
The average market value of residences increased from $132,184 last year to $151,870 this year. Last year’s average taxable value of a residence was $106,498, compared with $121,441 this year.
The new rate is below the voter-approval tax rate, or what Superintendent Joe Burns referred to as the “rollback rate.”
“The reason it’s below the rollback rate is now, school districts don’t get the ability to actually determine what your tax rate is,” Burns said. “(Texas Education Agency) and legislators make sure, through the legislative process, the tax rate is compressed ... TEA tells you what your tax rate is.”
The board of trustees also adopted the budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
Overall, the budget calls for $84.3 million of expenditures across the three major funds the district operates with — general fund, debt services fund and the child nutrition services fund.
The district will have to reach into its fund specifically designated for the debt services in the amount of $79,619 to cover a difference in projected expenditures and projected revenues, Burns told the board Tuesday evening.
Elections Canceled
Toward the end of the meeting Tuesday, the board of trustees voted unanimously to accept the certification of unopposed candidates and subsequently cancel the Nov. 2 trustee election.
No candidates filed to challenge current trustees Inez Faison and Shameria Ann Davis in their bids for reelection.
Coronavirus Update
There are more than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across Copperas Cove Independent School District campuses, District Superintendent Joe Burns told the board of trustees during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
As of Tuesday evening, the district had 121 cases of the coronavirus — 24 staff and 97 students.
Cove ISD has approximately 8,300 students.
“That number has risen steadily since last week when they started tracking that,” Burns said.
Copperas Cove ISD put its coronavirus case dashboard back on its website. It will be updated every Friday. To view the dashboard, go to https://www.ccisd.com/322681_2.
Burns said after the meeting that it may be updated on a daily basis again, but at this point, it will be weekly.
As of Thursday, the district is able to administer rapid tests to students or faculty who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
To assist nursing staffs on all campuses, the district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to hire a nurse’s aide for every campus who will help with other duties of the nurse to free them up for testing.
“We want only our nurses to be doing those rapid tests,” Burns said.
The district is working on creating a metric that sets a threshold for positive cases and whether to shut a campus down or keep it open.
Burns said that if the district has to close a campus, TEA will not issue waivers for days missed due to COVID-19.
“The challenge we’re going to face is it’s going to be campus by campus,” Burns said. “So you may have a campus that has to run until 4 o’clock to be able to catch up on the minutes.”
Virtual learning
Currently, TEA does not allow districts to implement a full-time virtual learning program and get funding for it. Senate Bill 15 of the current special session would grant districts with that ability with a cap of 10% of the entire student population.
“Now, folks, here’s the challenge. When we look back at virtual learning last year, that was our most unsuccessful method of providing instruction to kids,” Burns said.
Burns equated virtual learning as “an open door to Pandora’s Box.”
SB 15 has been sent to Gov. Greg Abbott.
In lieu of virtual learning, TEA is allowing districts to do what is called “remote conferencing,” which will allow students who have a temporary medical condition, such as coronavirus, to receive virtual instruction. Students cannot receive more than 20 cumulative days of remote conference learning, however.
Burns said if SB 15 is signed into law, the district will decide if or how virtual learning will be implemented.
Masks
Burns said he has toured district campuses multiple times since the beginning of school. He said that from his observation, he estimates that around 70% of students and about 50% of staff members he has seen are wearing masks.
“We see lots of folks wearing masks,” he said.
Currently, Copperas Cove ISD is adhering to the most recent executive order from Abbott that prohibits school districts from mandating masks.
At the last meeting on Aug. 10, a parent spoke to the board about mask wearing.
Burns mentioned other districts in the state that have defied the governor’s order and have mandated them anyway or mandated them by putting them in the dress code.
He said Copperas Cove ISD has not taken a position on masks except that a student or staff member can wear one if they want, or they can choose to not wear one.
Burns said defying Abbott’s order is “unpaved ground.”
“I have spoken to two of our three law firms — waiting on a call back from the other one — and both of them say, ‘Hey, it’s a chance you take, and you have to decide what you want to do,’” Burns said.
For districts that have defied the order, Abbott said he will fine them $1,000 per day that the mask mandate is in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.