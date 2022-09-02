Cove ISD budget 1.jpg

Earl Parcell, chief financial officer for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, gives a presentation of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget during a school board meeting Tuesday. The school board approved the budget unanimously.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The new budget for the Copperas Cove ISD recently went into effect. Due in part to things such as pay increases, Superintendent Joe Burns and Chief Financial Officer Earl Parcell presented a budget that calls for a total of around $80.5 million in operating expenses.

According to the budget, which was approved unanimously Tuesday and went into effect Thursday, the district is expected to see a downfall of $2.529 million, which will be pulled from the fund balance to cover the difference.

