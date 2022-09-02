The new budget for the Copperas Cove ISD recently went into effect. Due in part to things such as pay increases, Superintendent Joe Burns and Chief Financial Officer Earl Parcell presented a budget that calls for a total of around $80.5 million in operating expenses.
According to the budget, which was approved unanimously Tuesday and went into effect Thursday, the district is expected to see a downfall of $2.529 million, which will be pulled from the fund balance to cover the difference.
The district is expected to receive a total of around $78.05 million, 73% of which comes from state aid.
Parcell explained that the district also receives 27 state and federal grants, about $5.073 million of which is specific for coronavirus relief mone, which will run out next year.
When it comes to expenses, the district uses a majority of its money — 64% — for instruction. Of that, 85% is used on salaries, which has pleased Burns.
“The only place we’ve really seen an increase (in the budget) is salaries,” Burns said. “And we made a healthy commitment to teachers and that shows up in the budget. When you see 80-some odd percent of the budget that’s a big step. I remember when I came here, we were at, like, 63% budget dedicated to staff, and we’ve been aggressively trying to pursue that.”
The Coppers Cove ISD board of trustees in May approved a pay raise for all teachers and employees. Instead of increasing all teacher pay by a percentage, Copperas Cove ISD drastically shifted its entire pay scale to the right.
With the pay increase that was unanimously approved, new teachers with no experience now make $53,000, an increase of $3,000 from the previous rate.
Under the new pay scale, new hires that have six years of teaching experience now begin at $59,000. After that six-year mark, employees on the teacher pay scale make $1,000 more for each year of experience they accumulate, meaning a 20-year teacher now earns $73,000 in Copperas Cove ISD.
The overall budget also pleased trustee Jeff Gorres.
“It’s noteworthy and drawing attention to the fact that the administration continues to look at (being) that conservative, responsible curator of public resources,” Gorres said Tuesday. “This budget ... is an increase of only 3% over last year’s budget.”
While area residents may pay more in property taxes due to certified property values by county appraisal districts, the rate to Cove ISD will be lower.
Tuesday, the board trustees adopted a rate of $1.019200 per $100 valuation, down from the current rate of $1.040920 per $100 valuation.
Parcell explained to the board and those present that the total appraised values of properties in the district’s boundaries is up 27% to around $3.1 billion, and the taxable value is up 17% to around $2.01 billion.
According to the budget and the total amount of taxable value of properties, the district is expected to receive a total of around $18.671 million for the General Operating Fund and around $1.361 million for the Debt Service Fund.
All governmental entities that receive property tax revenue have two separate tax rates. One tax rate is the Maintenance and Operations tax rate, which supports education programs and daily operations of the district. The other rate is the Interest and Sinking tax rate, which pays for taxpayer-approved CCISD bonded debts.
Copperas Cove ISD entered into FY 22-23 with a healthy fund balance of around $71.2 million. In FY 21-22, the district spent around $20 million on renovation projects for HVAC replacements, Williams/Ledger Elementary School, Martin Walker Elementary School, Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, Hettie Halstead Elementary, the new CTE building and drainage projects at Martin Walker Elementary and the Copperas Cove High School.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the school board approved commitment of the funds in the fund balance.
The funds will be committed for the following:
$26 million to ensure the district has operating expenses for four months in the event of a loss of state funds
$16 million for capital improvement projects
$10 million for emergency repairs
$5 million for purchase of land for future expansion
$14,220,868 for future facility construction or renovation
Though all money is committed, Burns stated it does not necessarily mean the district will spend the money.
“The reason we commit so much of it is because there has been lots of discussion every legislative session — typically the last few legislative sessions — by the lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, that if districts don’t have these funds committed to something that they ought to have to utilize those funds for operations and we should withhold state funding until they exhaust that amount,” Burns said.
