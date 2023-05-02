With 1,200 schools in Texas feeding more than five million school children, Copperas Cove ISD Director of Child Nutrition and Warehouse Services Melissa Bryan said her goal is to “flip the switch” on food insecurities.
“I am a part of a group of child nutrition directors from all across the state of Texas who do outstanding work each day making sure that the kids in our schools are fed. What I do here in Copperas Cove just like child nutrition directors all over Texas is some of the most important work that happens each day in schools,” Bryan said. “We make sure that students are well nourished and that they are ready to learn and achieve their academic best. What we do allows them to focus on school so that they can ultimately achieve their best in life.”
Bryan is one of two Texas child nutrition workers to be bestowed with the Hunger Hero Award from No Kid Hungry, honoring her and her department’s staff for their tireless work in helping care for and feed school children.
“Currently, one in five children in Texas face food insecurity, and the number continues to rise with inflation and the cancellation of food assistance programs,” said Maria Fernanda Oribio on behalf of No Kid Hungry, a campaign of Share Our Strength. “It’s only through the dedication of our community members who play a critical part in the fight against child hunger, such as Melissa, that we can begin to close this gap.”
Bryan received a cash prize of $3,500 with the award and did not hesitate to invest every penny back into her staff. She presented every child nutrition employee with $50 checks and managers received $100 checks. Staff comments upon receiving the checks ranged from being excited to being in shock and even comments of “this is going to go for gas to come to work,” or “this will buy groceries for the week.”
“In my 23 years as a director, I have never felt such excitement by being able to honor and recognize all the staff who, through their daily work, make the department, the school district, and me, as their director, shine,” Bryan said.
Bryan has implemented several programs in the school district including Farm Fresh Fridays, Taste of Texas Tour and numerous tastings so students are able to provide input on what they are fed and therefore more likely to eat nutritious meals in the cafeteria.
In the 2021-2022 school year, the CCISD Child Nutrition Department served 440,088 breakfast meals and 743,829 lunch meals.
