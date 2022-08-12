In a time of rising prices of school supplies, Copperas Cove ISD experienced one of the best years yet for its annual Stuff the Bus. According to the district’s director of communications, Wendy Sledd, the district brought in around $35,000 worth of school supplies this year.
Sledd said prior to the event last weekend at Walmart that the district normally pulls in between $30,000 to $40,000 worth of monetary donations and supplies.
Throughout the weekend, spirit squads and athletic teams took turns pumping up crowds in front of Walmart.
“What Stuff the Bus does is it allows the district to serve as a gathering place for school supplies for children whose families may be facing a tough time and don’t have the resources to go out and buy all the supplies needed,” said Joe Burns, the district’s superintendent.
At the conclusion of the drive, the district takes the supplies back and discreetly distribute the resources to the children and families that need them. The district will continue to give out the supplies throughout the course of the year.
“Sometimes the need is not immediate, right up front,” Burns said.
One of the teams helping with the annual event by organizing the donations received was the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs football team, supervised by assistant coach Donald Buckram Jr.
Buckram said the help the football team provided throughout the weekend comes full circle since some of the players’ peers and friends may be ones who need the assistance.
He said it also serves another purpose.
“Number one, I think it can make an impact on our youth,” he said. “The kids growing up in Copperas Cove, the more they see football players in the community, to us, the more they’re going to want to be able to play football in the future.
“So we’re trying to be a great role model for the youth of Copperas Cove.”
Along with helping sort supplies, the football team also took donations of peanut butter, which it will donate to a couple of different food pantries in the area to help fight hunger.
Also helping out with serving food and taking monetary donations was Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans.
“It’s great because of the fact that we are a community service organization,” said John Robertson, vice president of the organization. “Just about everything that we do, there is some form of the community involved.”
As it gave away food for free, some people came by and dropped a buck or two in a jar. Once the jar was full, Robertson said the organization would give the money directly to the school district to purchase more supplies.
“If we see that we’re getting a lot of this and not so much of that; for example, we may not get Crayolas, so we’ll go in and spend money on Crayolas and make sure that we have a stock of those just to kind of balance things,” Burns said about monetary donations.
John Gallen, a member of the CCISD school board, also showed his support at the supply drive and was thrilled with the response from the community.
“You know, the cost of living is going up, school supplies are going up. ... Families are going to spend $600 to $800 on school supplies depending on how many kids they have,” said school board member John Gallen, who came out to support the event’s ribbon-cutting. “And this is an awesome way to give back to them so they don’t have to spend that much money.”
