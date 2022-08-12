In a time of rising prices of school supplies, Copperas Cove ISD experienced one of the best years yet for its annual Stuff the Bus. According to the district’s director of communications, Wendy Sledd, the district brought in around $35,000 worth of school supplies this year.

Sledd said prior to the event last weekend at Walmart that the district normally pulls in between $30,000 to $40,000 worth of monetary donations and supplies.

