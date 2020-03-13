No one puts more pressure on Copperas Cove ISD Director of Communications Wendy Sledd than she does herself.
Sledd is a tireless worker and leaves little to chance. She works to ensure things under her control are completed to the best of her ability so when those things that not in her control happen, they can be managed.
Sledd’s diligence paid off at the Texas School Public Relations Association Conference where she walked away with 15 state medals for the school district. The awards are very gratifying after Sledd experienced a computer crash last Spring that completely erased all of her documents and photos.
“I was presently surprised that the district was awarded so many medals this year, simply because I did not have much of my work to choose from to show the judges,” Sledd said. “I’m not saying the work was not good and that I would not have chosen the entries I did if I had all of my work to choose from, but I was very limited after my computer crashed.”
TSPRA reported that more than 1,800 entries were received from school districts across the state for this year’s competition.
Sledd captured 10 gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal for her work. Two of Sledd’s gold medal winning entries went on to win Best of Show, honoring Sledd’s work as the best in the state of Texas.
“I was very gratified that my two entries that won Best of Show were awarded based on my writing skills,” Sledd said. “In my profession, probably 80 percent of the job is communicating through writing. To know that one of my press releases and one of my news stories about our amazing students won the top honors in the state signaled to me that I am communicating well with our parents and families. Of course, there is always room for improvement and I will always strive to do my best work.”
Sledd is no stranger to winning medals at the state conference. Last year, Sledd won 19 medals, including two Best of Show. Since beginning her employment with CCISD in 2014, Sledd has won a total of 75 medals on behalf of the district.
