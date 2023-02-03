Anyone who purchases a book in a new series about a dog-turned-environmental investigator will learn about ways in which humans can help stop harm to the environment.
Christina Monroe, an ESL interventionist at House Creek Elementary, started a series with her husband, Ronnie Jackson, based on their dog, Charlie.
The first book of the “Charlie The Enviro Dog” series, titled “Mystery Creek,” published in August 2022, and the next two books are near completion.
The series combines mystery, environmental awareness, science, and the character is a real dog that Monroe and Jackson adopted from a local shelter when he was 9 years old.
The end of each story is followed by a “Charlie’s message” on how to help protect the environment as well as introduce Charlie’s “featured friend.”
The featured friend in the first book, according to Monroe, is a nutria. A nutria is smaller than a beaver but larger than a muskrat. A feature setting it apart from the other two is that it has a round, slightly haired tail.
“Everybody’s heard about a beaver, but not everybody’s heard about a nutria,” Monroe said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Each story will describe how the featured friend helps the environment, or in the case of invasive species, how they hurt the environment.
Monroe credits her husband with the inspiration for the series.
“He is a retired environmental investigator from Harris County, and he was like, ‘You know what, let’s put the two together. Charlie is the environmental investigator,’” Monroe said.
To Monroe’s and Jackson’s knowledge, the subject matter of the series is unique.
“He did a lot of research and noticed that there are not any books out there that fit Charlie, a dog environmental investigator,” Monroe said. “They’re just not out there.”
From conception to publishing, the first book in the series took about six months. The second should be ready to publish within a month or two.
The next book in the series, which is planned to be at least 10 books but likely more, will be called “Ocean Trouble” with the featured friend being a hermit crab.
“In ‘Ocean Trouble,’ you can probably guess that we talk about the giant Pacific (Ocean) garbage patch,” Monroe said.
All stories are based off of Jackson’s 20-plus years as an environmental investigator with Harris County. Jackson also spent five years in the U.S. Coast Guard as a pollution investigator.
Book two is in the illustration phase. So far, all books are planned to be illustrated by Lena Tusevljakovic Orlovic, who lives in Serbia.
Monroe explained she and her husband chose Orlovic after holding an audition of sorts to see how different illustrators would draw Charlie.
“She was the one who could draw Charlie and all of his expressions the best,” Monroe said. “She did a really beautiful job. When I look at these pictures, I feel like she knows Charlie — like she’s had him in her house.”
Each book will also be readable for ESL learners as well as those with dyslexia. Font styles, sizes and white space were strategically chosen across the pages to assist those wanting to read them.
“When my husband said, ‘Let’s do this book; I’ve got the idea,’ I was said, ‘Well, it has to have this criteria,’ because I want to make sure it’s reader-friendly,” Monroe said. “The readability is key for me, because I want to make sure that students who are struggling ... (it makes) it easier to read for our friends with dyslexia.”
The first book can be purchased with major online retailers, including Amazon. It can also be purchased directly from Monroe and Jackson at https://charlieenvirodog.ck.page/
