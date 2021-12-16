Recognizing the hard work of his school district’s staff, Joe Burns, the Copperas Cove ISD superintendent, requested that the school board approve a one-time retention incentive.
For those who qualify, it will be a nice bonus of $1,500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees. Immediately following Burns’ request, the board of trustees unanimously approved it.
“This year, we gave what we thought was a pretty healthy pay raise. Then Killeen went off the rails and so we’re still behind them a little bit,” Burns said of the incentive being higher than Killeen’s most recent one.
Burns alluded to the May 11 decision by the board to raise teacher pay from $47,500 to $50,000 for a new teacher with zero experience.
All other employees at the time of the approval in May were expected to receive a pay raise of at least $1,650 per year, the Herald reported at the time.
On Dec. 7, the Killeen ISD school board approved a one-time incentive for those hired before Dec. 7 and who remain on staff until May 27, 2022. Qualifying employees would receive a one-time payment of $1,000 for full-time employees or $500 for part-time employees.
In addition, Killeen ISD’s school board unanimously approved a recruitment incentive in which current KISD employees could earn thousands of dollars for recruiting qualified teachers to the district.
“Our staff has just hung in there and worked really, really hard,” Burns said of the district’s employees since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. “Now, we’ve had some folks come and go, but the majority of our staff is on tight and continue to do a great job educating kids.”
Those who qualify for the incentive are regular full-time and regular part-time employees.
The school district defined regular full-time employees as “an employee who works at least five hours per day and whose salary is annualized.”
It defined regular part-time employees as “an employee who works at least three hours per day but less than five hours per day and whose salary is annualized.”
The incentive excludes those who are contracted — either individually or through another company — to work within the district, including substitute teachers, school officials said Tuesday.
Also, in order to keep the incentive, employees must commit to stay on staff through the end of their contract year or through their current work calendar. If an employee chooses to resign their position and leave the district before the completion of their contract or the end of the year, that employee must refund the district the incentive pay, Burns explained.
“It is an incentive for retention, not for saying, ‘Bye-bye,’” Burns said.
According to an addendum provided by the district, the payment would be prorated for employees who have been hired since the beginning of the school year in August.
Asbestos abatement
Also during the meeting, the board approved the district to begin the process of securing a contract for asbestos abatement at Martin Walker and Hettie Halstead elementary schools.
The abatement package is the second phase of asbestos abatement for both campuses, according to the staff report on the agenda.
School officials expect the abatement at Martin Walker Elementary to occur in May and the Hettie Halstead abatement to occur in June.
The district is expected to advertise the project for bid proposals in February and should bring a contract ready for the board’s approval in March or April.
