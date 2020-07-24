With more than 70 course offerings and certifications in more 30 career fields, Copperas Cove High School and Crossroads High School expanded their Career Technology Education opportunities as students prepare to return to school on Aug. 18.
Due to the new endorsement plans passed in House Bill 5, passed by the legislature in 2012, training for more career options are available than ever before, said CCHS Associate Principal and CTE Director Kevin Shipley.
“CCHS has expanded its CTE offerings to provide our students with a systematic approach to allow them to take a degree path that prepares them for the workforce and graduate with a certification or to continue to college,” Shipley said.
CCISD has offered numerous certification opportunities to high school students the last several years in the health care field, the fastest growing industry for jobs, to include certification as a nursing assistant, medical assistant, emergency care attendant, veterinary assistant, pharmacy technician and others.
CCISD also offers certifications in culinary arts, construction trades, computer information systems, marketing and hospitality, computer graphics, robotics and other programs.
“This year, we have expanded our dual credit, career opportunities and certifications through our partnership with CTC that include advanced auto mechanics, diesel mechanics, welding, pipefitting, carpentry, cyber security and culinary arts,” Shipley said. “Students in these programs either obtain an industry certification or are on track to complete associates degrees in two semesters following graduation.”
Although many of CTC’s fall semester classes are being offered virtually due to the pandemic, vocational courses will still be offered face-to-face due to the need for hands-on learning. The dual enrollment program is open to high school juniors and seniors. The deadline to enroll in early college and dual credit classes is Aug. 7.
Copperas Cove High School junior Allyssa Kimball said the early college program helps her get closer to her career goals.
“These classes help to decrease my course load once I am in college. These classes also help me to prepare in a real college setting, so that the transition will not be so harsh between college and high school,” Kimball said. “This program is very efficient because the school pays for my tuition. This is helpful because it decreases the amount of my tuition later on.”
Students do not need a Texas Success Initiative Assessment score for vocational courses such as welding, automotive, EMT, and others although it is required for the non-vocational early college courses. TSI testing is available July 28 at Copperas Cove High School and results are immediate. To sign up for TSI testing, email Bridgette Gatzert at gatzertb@ccisd.com or contact her through Schoology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.