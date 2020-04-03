Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. Morning high of 70F with temps falling sharply to near 50. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.