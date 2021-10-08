The green powder flew through the air as 4-year-old Paisley Andress was covered in a cloud of the particles. It was one of several colors — including pink, yellow, orange, purple, blue and other colors of the rainbow — that dusted participants at the sixth annual Copperas Cove ISD Elementary Color Run/Walk to benefit the United Way.
“We absolutely had a blast as a family and it was great getting exercise together,” said Brooke Andress, Paisley’s mother.
All three of the Andress children and both parents participated in the walk/run.
The event is organized by Williams/Ledger Elementary physical education teacher, Terri Jernigan, who works with other P.E. teachers in each of CCISD’s elementary schools to encourage students and their families to participate to raise money for the United Way. The cost to participate was $5 with another $5 if the participant wishes to purchase a commemorative shirt.
Each school benefits from the fundraising effort based on the number of people participating from its respective campus. The event had approximately 500 participants with 108 pre-registered students and parents from Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy which was the highest total of all of the schools.
Nancy Marrow and her two children, Mexia and Matthew, went through the course more than once to get an extra dose of colorful powder covering.
“It was so nice to get back out here and do the color run for the United Way fundraiser again,” Marrow said. “We have participated for many years and missed it last year since it didn’t happen because of Corona. My kids always have a blast getting covered in color by their peers and past teachers who volunteer at the event.”
The color run/walk raised nearly $2,000 for the United Way. Copperas Cove ISD raises $35,000-$40,000 annually for the United Way through various events although the color run/walk is the only districtwide event. Williams/Ledger Elementary has historically raised the most money each year bringing in approximately $10,000 by hosting a variety of events including a car show that is scheduled for November 2 on the campus.
“My boys had a blast,” said Annie Zehr of Martin Walker Elementary. “Can’t wait for next year’s run.”
